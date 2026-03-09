Chemical trail leads cops to secret drug lab in Telangana; three arrested

HYDERABAD: What began as a routine scan of chemical listings on business-to-business websites led investigators to a secret network allegedly producing mephedrone. The crackdown, code-named Operation Bromo B2B, was carried out by the EAGLE Force, which uncovered what police described as an organised operation in which the accused illegally procured chemicals, manufactured the drug and supplied it.

Officials traced the network to six persons — Veerender Swamy, Manish Bishnoi, Manoj Kumar Mathur, Sishupal, Sumeeth and Raju Jodhpur. The EAGLE Force and UP police registered one case each and arrested three accused, including Swamy, Bishnoi and Mathur, a chemistry postgraduate and lecturer in UP. Police seized 10 kg of MDMA, 20 kg of mephedrone and other materials from the accused.

Investigators tracking suspicious precursor chemical sales on IndiaMART and TradeIndia identified SR Innovations India in Kukatpally, run by Rafi Shaik. Police then traced buyers of the key chemical 2-Bromo-4-Methylpropiophenone supplied by Shaik, suspecting it was being diverted for illegal drug production.

The trail soon revealed a web of transactions across states.

Police found that Rafi Shaik had supplied 100 kg of the precursor chemical to Bhawani Acid & Chemicals in Chitradurga, Karnataka. The payment was received from a person identified as Manish. The consignment, shipped in February, was billed in the name of Girish Taapar — a firm that investigators later discovered did not exist.