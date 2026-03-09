CM Revanth calls for ‘lake economy’ around restored Hyderabad lakes

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday inaugurated the renovated Bum-Rukn-ud-Daula Lake in Rajendranagar and directed officials to promote a ‘lake economy’ around restored water bodies in the city.

The chief minister said people visiting lakes for walking should be able to buy vegetables and other essentials nearby. He suggested setting up stalls around lakes and encouraging women to run them. He also said the government would encourage a night economy in Hyderabad and provide necessary funds for the city’s development.

Referring to the area as the original Hyderabad, Revanth said that although some people call it the ‘old city’, it was once among the best cities in the country. He added that Hyderabad was historically known as a city of rocks and lakes.

HYDRAA commissioner AV Ranganath said Bum-Rukn-ud-Daula Lake originally spread over 100 acres but had shrunk to 4.5 acres over time. Renovation work began on August 10, 2024, and the lake has now been expanded to 17 acres. He said the lake was constructed in 1717 by the second Nizam and was used as a drinking water source for the Nizam’s family.

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said the Revanth would lay the foundation stone for a bridge across Mir Alam Tank on March 14, with an estimated cost of Rs 360 crore.