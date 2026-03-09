Telangana's CURE Act to unify urban governance

HYDERABAD: The state government is drafting a Core Urban Region (CURE) Act to introduce uniform governance and stricter environmental regulation across Hyderabad’s metropolitan region. The Bill is likely to be introduced in the coming Budget session of the Legislature.
Environmental protection and pollution control are expected to be central features of the proposed law.
According to sources, the government is considering measures to improve air quality by continuous monitoring of Air Quality Index. Officials said steps are being examined to prevent severe air pollution levels seen in cities such as Delhi. The law is also expected to tighten enforcement against illegal constructions and strengthen fire safety compliance in multi-storey buildings and commercial complexes.
Civic authorities may be given greater powers to penalise violations related to pollution, waste disposal and unsafe construction.
Officials say the Act may also include stricter enforcement of plastic bans, sanitation norms and food safety regulations.
Shops and establishments using banned plastic materials may face heavy penalties. Strict action is also expected against individuals dumping construction and demolition waste in open spaces or water bodies.
The proposed Act will cover the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) and Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC) under a single legal framework called the Core Urban Region (CURE).
At present, civic administration in Hyderabad is governed under the GHMC Act, while surrounding municipal bodies operate under separate frameworks.
Unlike earlier municipal laws that largely covered civic bodies, the proposed Act is expected to bring multiple urban agencies within its framework. These include HMWSSB and HYDRAA. The law will define their roles and coordination in areas such as infrastructure development, urban services and disaster management.
Once enacted, the CURE Act is expected to replace the existing municipal framework and establish a unified administrative structure for key civic bodies across the metropolitan region.
Officials said the legislation is being drafted following directions from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who has called for a common governance model for the expanding urban region.
The legislation is also expected to review the property tax assessment and collection system. Officials said the government is examining revised guidelines but may proceed cautiously in view of possible public resistance if tax burdens increase.
Outdated provisions to go
Several outdated provisions from earlier municipal laws may be removed under the new Act. The Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Act, 1955 and later the GHMC Act included penalties for bullock carts and stray cattle moving on city roads. Officials said such provisions are no longer relevant and are likely to be scrapped.