Telangana's CURE Act to unify urban governance

HYDERABAD: The state government is drafting a Core Urban Region (CURE) Act to introduce uniform governance and stricter environmental regulation across Hyderabad’s metropolitan region. The Bill is likely to be introduced in the coming Budget session of the Legislature.

Environmental protection and pollution control are expected to be central features of the proposed law.

According to sources, the government is considering measures to improve air quality by continuous monitoring of Air Quality Index. Officials said steps are being examined to prevent severe air pollution levels seen in cities such as Delhi. The law is also expected to tighten enforcement against illegal constructions and strengthen fire safety compliance in multi-storey buildings and commercial complexes.

Civic authorities may be given greater powers to penalise violations related to pollution, waste disposal and unsafe construction.

Officials say the Act may also include stricter enforcement of plastic bans, sanitation norms and food safety regulations.

Shops and establishments using banned plastic materials may face heavy penalties. Strict action is also expected against individuals dumping construction and demolition waste in open spaces or water bodies.

The proposed Act will cover the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) and Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC) under a single legal framework called the Core Urban Region (CURE).