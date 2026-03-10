Anish Sood aka Anyasa’s music blends Techno with Indian soul

There is something about Hyderabad that keeps Anish Sood coming back. The music producer and songwriter, who now performs globally under the name Anyasa, speaks about the city with the ease of someone returning home rather than just arriving for another gig.

Anish talks about how he feels a genuine connection every time he performs in Hyderabad. “I come to Hyderabad fairly often, about two or three times a year, and it is definitely amongst my top five favourite cities in India to play at. There are some incredible venues here and the crowd is always super energetic,” he shares.