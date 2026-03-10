Chromatic Conversations III: Stories in every stroke

“Chromatic Conversations is our third edition in Hyderabad, and what we’ve really tried to do is create a space for artists from all over India — seasoned and emerging artists — to come and have an audience like this in a venue like Elements by Nirvania at Jubilee Hills,” says Sunaina Misra, director of Artiste Culture, who has curated and organised the show alongside Ratna Vuppala. Running for three days, the exhibition brings together 30 artists from Bengal, Jaipur and Hyderabad under one thoughtfully designed setting. More than a one-time display, the initiative builds sustained engagement. “I showcase their work to architects and designers and promote it throughout the year through our catalogues and everything, because it is not a one-time thing but a recurring effort where we keep them in our network and continue to promote their work through our stuff,” Ratna shares. With mixed media works spanning watercolours, oils, abstract and figurative pieces, the show opens up a vibrant, ongoing conversation through colour and context.