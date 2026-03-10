Chromatic Conversations III: Stories in every stroke

“Chromatic Conversations is our third edition in Hyderabad, and what we’ve really tried to do is create a space for artists from all over India — seasoned and emerging artists — to come and have an audience like this in a venue like Elements by Nirvania at Jubilee Hills,” says Sunaina Misra, director of Artiste Culture, who has curated and organised the show alongside Ratna Vuppala. Running for three days, the exhibition brings together 30 artists from Bengal, Jaipur and Hyderabad under one thoughtfully designed setting. More than a one-time display, the initiative builds sustained engagement. “I showcase their work to architects and designers and promote it throughout the year through our catalogues and everything, because it is not a one-time thing but a recurring effort where we keep them in our network and continue to promote their work through our stuff,” Ratna shares. With mixed media works spanning watercolours, oils, abstract and figurative pieces, the show opens up a vibrant, ongoing conversation through colour and context.
Suresh Jangid, Jaipur
Chromatic Conversations III is very special to me, and I am glad to be a part of this exhibition. As a freelance artist, I have participated in many group exhibitions, and when I participated in Chromatic Conversations II, I was deeply impressed by the way artist culture works, so I believe everyone should draw inspiration from artist culture for how a group exhibition should be organised. The inspiration for the work I have exhibited came from the streets, and since an artist’s mind is very sensitive, being an artist, I can feel the emotions hidden in inanimate objects and have tried to show them in my paintings. I hope art lovers feel love and compassion in my bold, thoughtful brush strokes, and understand that through compassion, we can feel attachment even towards physical objects.
Simmi Khanna, Delhi
It is my first ever experience with Artiste Culture, and it feels great for my artworks to be showcased in Hyderabad and be a part of Chromatic Conversations III. My artworks are inspired by the architecture of towns and cities of India, as the houses, shops, structures, and at times their chaotic nature fascinate me, which is what you will find in my works. I want visitors to experience my art and find their own meanings, visuals and references in it. My artworks are multi-layered and textured, made with materials like net, collage, paper, acrylics, oil paints and found objects. Group exhibitions also help artists showcase, interact and learn.
Tailor Srinivas, Hyderabad
Being a part of Chromatic Conversations III feels like a great honour and joy to me, as the coming together of colours, emotions, and diverse artistic styles on a single platform makes this exhibition special. Sharing thoughts with fellow artists and receiving direct responses from viewers makes this experience even more valuable. The main inspiration for my artwork comes from the life around me, rural culture, and personal experiences, as my childhood memories, human emotions, and the diversity of colours in nature are reflected in this work, and my personal feelings are also embedded within it. I hope viewers reconnect with their emotions, experience the beauty of life and culture, notice subtle lines, symbols, light, and shadow, and understand the importance of group exhibitions in building connections and creative dialogue.
Nannuta Rajeshwar, Hyderabad
Chromatic Conversation III holds a truly special place in my artistic journey, and it stands apart from all other group exhibitions I have participated in because it is not just an exhibition space but a vibrant platform where thoughtfully selected works come together to celebrate originality, depth, and meaningful dialogue between artists and viewers. The curation reflects rare sensitivity as it brings together creative minds who share passion, individuality and a strong visual language, and being part of such a space feels inspiring and affirming. My painting of two women in harmonious colours represents a deep bond between them and between humanity and nature, while their connection with the sea and fish symbolises coexistence, rhythm, shared life, freedom, sustenance, continuity, strength, grace, emotional warmth, feminine resilience, unity, belonging, and my childhood memories as a fisher family child.