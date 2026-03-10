Four injured as drunk driver rams into two bikes, drags one for a km in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A car allegedly driven under the influence of liquor rammed into two motorcycles in Mailardevpally in the early hours of Monday, injuring four persons. The driver, allegedly too drunk to realise that one of the motorcycles had got wedged underneath the car, continued to drive for nearly a kilometre before being intercepted by locals at Hafizbabanagar.

According to police, the incident occurred around 2.30 am when the car driver, identified as 44-year-old Kishore, was returning after attending a function. Kishore, a bank employee, was driving a Skoda Slavia and was accompanied by a friend in the car at the time of the incident.

Police said that upon reaching Palle Cheruvu in the Mailardevpally area, Kishore lost control of the vehicle and crashed into two motorcycles carrying four youths from Shadnagar, who were travelling towards Charminar. The impact left the riders injured and one of the motorcycles lodged underneath the car.

The driver, allegedly unmindful of the situation, continued to drive the vehicle for nearly a kilometre with the motorcycle stuck beneath it until alert locals who witnessed the incident intercepted the car at Hafizbabanagar.