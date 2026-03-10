Majlis-e-Sahebzadagan Society cannot join legal battle over Nizam's palaces: Hyderabad court

HYDERABAD: Dismissing an application filed by the Majlis-e-Sahebzadagan Society seeking to be impleaded in an ongoing civil dispute over properties linked to the former Nizams of Hyderabad, the XI Additional Chief Judge of the City Civil Court, R Danie Ruth, ruled that the case does not involve deciding succession rights of the entire Asaf Jahi family or representing all descendants.

The impleadment plea was filed by the society claiming it represents nearly 4,500 descendants and legal heirs of the first to sixth Nizams of the Asaf Jahi dynasty. It sought to be added as a defendant in the suit. The suit in question relates to the inheritance of properties belonging to the seventh Nizam, Mir Osman Ali Khan. These properties include the Falaknuma Palace, the Chowmohalla Palace and others.

In its petition, the society said it was formed to safeguard the welfare of the descendants of the earlier Nizams. It also argued that several trusts were created by the seventh Nizam, Mir Osman Ali Khan, for the benefit of members of the extended family. According to the society, under Mohammedan law of succession, descendants of the earlier Nizams have rights connected to the dynasty’s properties and should be allowed to take part in the case.

However, the defendants opposed the application, stating that the case concerns properties recognised as the personal assets of the seventh Nizam.