Priya Living: Home away from home

In a quiet, green pocket of Hyderabad, Priya Living feels less like a retirement address and more like a thoughtfully designed ecosystem. Lush open corridors, sun-washed terraces and locally rooted interiors come together to create what founder Arun Paul describes as an entirely new way of thinking about ageing.
“India has traditionally relied on the joint family system,” begins Arun Paul, founder of Priya Living, adding, “But times have changed. Children are moving across cities and countries to pursue their dreams. Women are pursuing careers. Older adults today are financially independent and want lives of their own.”
That new approach is visible from the moment one steps into the lobby — an arrival space inspired by Telangana and Deccan aesthetics, complete with the Nizam Lounge and a local welcome drink ritual. Beyond it lies Pearl, the 96-cover all-day dining restaurant with private dining rooms and a sunlit sit-out. A live interactive kitchen sits behind tinted glass, while seasonal, hyper-local menus, a chai cart and fresh filter coffee root the experience in familiarity.
“There’s nothing wrong with comfort. But the third stage of life should not be reduced to playing cards and watching television. It should be about creation,” shares Arun.
Across the community, that philosophy translates into infrastructure designed for engagement. The Social Lounge — complete with a bar serving fresh, no-canned-juice beverages — opens into herb and flower gardens where residents can gather for barbecues or candlelight dinners. A dedicated Playhouse offers tabletop games in a relaxed, transparent setting. Meeting rooms named Incubators encourage collaboration and ideas.
On the amenities floor, residents have access to a private in-house cinema, a strength studio and gym, and a library called the Sanctuary. None of these are transactional add-ons; they are integrated into the stay. Even communication reflects modern sensibilities — there are no intrusive intercoms, only seamless WhatsApp-based concierge service.
Residences range from deluxe studios to premium formats, some spanning 459 square feet, with openable windows, kitchenettes stocked with essentials, air purifiers with quality monitors, curated local snacks, tea selections and even nostalgic goli soda in the refrigerator. Designed for extended and long-term stays, some residents sign year-long contracts — blurring the line between hospitality and home.
On the terrace, branded in warm earthy tones, yoga sessions, meditation mornings, storytelling gatherings and corporate events unfold against the Hyderabad skyline. A dedicated spa offers therapies ranging from Abhyanga and deep tissue massages to reflexology and head-and-shoulder treatments. A pickleball court, swimming pool and expansive green park views further emphasise openness and mobility.
But for Arun, the architecture is only the container. “For too long, we’ve been told that getting older means decline. We see it differently. This is when people have networks, wisdom, financial resources and emotional equanimity. When we look at an older adult, we see a potential entrepreneur,” says Arun.
Priya Living actively nurtures that potential through entrepreneurship programmes developed with the former dean of ISB, alongside leadership and philanthropy initiatives that encourage residents to start ventures or NGOs. “Think of life in three stages. School is a place of growth. The office is a place of growth. But the third stage has no institution for growth. That’s what Priya Living is — an institution for growth in the third stage of life,” he explains.
Currently operational in Gurugram and Hyderabad, with Ahmedabad and Baroda opening soon, and expansion planned across Goa, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Chennai, Bengaluru and Varanasi, the vision is ambitious.
Yet at its heart, the idea is simple. “We all want to believe that our best is ahead of us. That belief in the future — that’s the conversation we want to shape,” concludes Arun.