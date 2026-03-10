The Woman: Celebrating everyday women who inspire us

Some women change our lives quietly, without ever asking to be noticed. That simple yet powerful idea now finds expression in The Woman at The State Gallery of Art, a photography exhibition that opened on March 7 and continues till March 15, where women photographers turn their lens towards those who shaped them. “We wanted to celebrate the women who shape our lives in quiet but powerful ways. International Women’s Day often highlights achievements, but this exhibition focuses on personal influence. It is about the women who guide, support, and inspire us in everyday life,” says Aquin Mathews, director Indian Photo Festival, adding, “Very often we overlook the role women play around us at home, at work, and in society. Yet they are often the strongest and most resilient forces holding things together. By asking photographers to turn the lens toward someone who influenced them, the exhibition acknowledges those meaningful and often unspoken relationships.” Talking about the message that he hopes people take away from the exhibition, he shares, “The exhibition is about recognition and gratitude, acknowledging the everyday presence and strength of women that we often take for granted.” Through portraits and reflections, the show reminds visitors of the everyday women whose presence anchors and inspires lives.
Sri Harshitha
I chose this specific photograph because it captures a moment of quiet strength and resilience. To me, the story is not just about selling produce but about the dignity of labour, and the layers of life that unfold in everyday public spaces. At that moment, I focused on balancing her expression with the environment, ensuring the greens of the vegetables and the bright yellows of the background did not overshadow her presence, and I admired the decency in her face. I hope viewers feel a connection to the unseen heroes of our streets and the power and independence of women who work for their families, regardless of age.
Soumya Harshal Pandya
Participating in this exhibition was inspired by my desire to explore the complexity of womanhood, its vulnerability, strength and deep connection to identity and nature. I wanted to contribute an image that reflects not just how women appear but how they feel and exist within their inner worlds. The photograph captures a quiet, introspective moment and was inspired by a deeply personal and emotional chapter in my friend’s life after a painful divorce, betrayal, distance from her son and depression, while her curled pose and surrounding vines and leaves symbolise protection, emotional depth, entanglement, growth, healing, vulnerability, introspection and human connection with nature.
Vedika Bonakurthy
This is not my first time being exhibited by HCP x IPF. When I joined NIFT, I watched one of my seniors’ works being exhibited at the World Photography Day exhibition conducted by them, and as I am really interested in visual storytelling. Since then, I have always applied for the exhibitions conducted by them, and I have also taken part in them. During my graduation project in Mumbai, I attended my sister’s mother-in-law’s mother’s 90th birthday, where meeting her for the first time felt like we had known each other half our lives. Capturing her magical smile while she looked at old photographs became my Eureka moment and gave me immense joy. Honestly, I do not expect people to understand or feel this kind of photograph, but it reminds me of one saying by Cesar A Cruz that ‘Art should comfort the disturbed and disturb the comfortable’.
Vaishnavi Patil
This picture is from 2023, when I was in college and reading more about the self, and I came across the concept of the mirror stage, when children look in the mirror and do not understand who they are seeing. Though I was 26, I still felt like that child trying to understand and observe myself through a series of images in my college room. The picture shows the mask I put on before people while hiding what I actually feel, which is why I chose it for the Women’s Day exhibition, because many women are taught to make others happy and put their needs second. As a shy woman photographer, I also feel people do not trust me with equipment or expectations in India as they did when I studied abroad. My message is to believe in yourself, keep working on your artwork, and remove the mask to do what makes you happy.