The Woman: Celebrating everyday women who inspire us

Some women change our lives quietly, without ever asking to be noticed. That simple yet powerful idea now finds expression in The Woman at The State Gallery of Art, a photography exhibition that opened on March 7 and continues till March 15, where women photographers turn their lens towards those who shaped them. “We wanted to celebrate the women who shape our lives in quiet but powerful ways. International Women’s Day often highlights achievements, but this exhibition focuses on personal influence. It is about the women who guide, support, and inspire us in everyday life,” says Aquin Mathews, director Indian Photo Festival, adding, “Very often we overlook the role women play around us at home, at work, and in society. Yet they are often the strongest and most resilient forces holding things together. By asking photographers to turn the lens toward someone who influenced them, the exhibition acknowledges those meaningful and often unspoken relationships.” Talking about the message that he hopes people take away from the exhibition, he shares, “The exhibition is about recognition and gratitude, acknowledging the everyday presence and strength of women that we often take for granted.” Through portraits and reflections, the show reminds visitors of the everyday women whose presence anchors and inspires lives.