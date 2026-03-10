Two cybercrime cops caught taking Rs 1L bribe in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested two Armed Reserve Sub-Inspectors posted at the Cyber Crime police station under the Malkajgiri commissionerate for allegedly accepting a Rs 1 lakh bribe.

According to the ACB, the accused officers, Pramod Goud and Jatavath Babu Naik of the LB Nagar Cyber Crime police station, were trapped by the ACB City Range-II unit at LB Nagar Chowrastha on Monday.

The officers allegedly demanded the bribe from a complainant in connection with a cybercrime case, promising to issue a notice under Section 35 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) instead of arresting him. Babu Naik was caught while accepting the bribe on behalf of both officers, and the tainted cash was recovered.

Both the accused were arrested and will be produced before the I Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases at Nampally for judicial remand.