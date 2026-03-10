Voices of India’s living crafts at Swadesh

Stories of craft are often stories of inheritance — of skills passed quietly through generations, shaped by memory, resilience, and an intimate relationship with land, community, and tradition. Swadesh presented an intimate gathering in Hyderabad that brought the spotlight to women preserving and reinterpreting India’s enduring craft traditions. Held at its flagship store in Jubilee Hills, through conversations and a curated showcase, Celebrating her craft, honouring her journey offered a glimpse into the living heritage of Indian craft — from Gond painting and Jaipur Blue Pottery to Madhubani art — shaped by women whose dedication continues to keep these traditions vibrant and evolving. CE spoke to the participating craft masters about their artistic roots, the stories embedded within their work, and the challenges and possibilities of sustaining traditional practices in a contemporary world.
Guarding a fragile tradition
I never imagined I would end up working with Jaipur Blue Pottery. My intention was simply to be socially involved. While visiting kachchi bastis, I once saw five artisans working in a tiny room, travelling nearly 50 km from their village every day just to practice the craft. When I asked why they didn’t work from their village, they said, ‘Who will give us the work?’ Even though I knew little about the craft then, I told them I would. A year later, artisan Lala Ram took me to his village. The conditions were extremely difficult, but that visit shaped my purpose. It took us over two years to revive the craft. The next challenge was selling it, and our first attempts failed terribly. That pushed me to travel to Mexico, Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Bangkok to understand how crafts could evolve while retaining their originality. Today, wherever people see Blue Pottery, they recognise it as coming from Jaipur. Everything we create right from jewellery and tiles to furniture, everything is handmade. Platforms like Swadesh help ensure such crafts and their heritage continue to survive
— Dr Leela Bordia (Rajasthan), Jaipur Blue Pottery
Mithila’s living legacy
Earlier, wall paintings in our region were done using mud, with women decorating the walls of their homes. Over time, this tradition moved onto paper and became known as Mithila Painting. Even then, artists received honours like the Padma Shri, but the works were rarely sold. In the 1970s, when foreigners visited Leheria Ganj, they were fascinated by the culture and encouraged women — who often worked behind a ghunghat — to create more paintings. We began selling them for as little as Rs 2, and gradually the craft gained recognition, with awards following by 1979. Earlier only women practised this art, but over time husbands also began helping, especially as it became an important source of livelihood for many families. My husband and I were honoured together with the Padma Shri, along with other national and state awards. Over the years, I have taught more than 10,000 women and children this art, helping many build independent lives. Being here at Swadesh and seeing India’s diverse crafts celebrated together is truly encouraging for artists like us.
— Shanti Devi (Bihar), Madhubani painting
Beyond Gond: Jangarh Kala
I do not call it Gond art; I call it Jangarh Kala, a style pioneered by my father, Jangarh Singh Shyam, whose paintings of gods, nature, animals, and mythology deeply shaped my artistic journey. While I love depicting nature, I am equally drawn to portraying the lives of women — the challenges they face as well as their strength and moments of joy. For me, this is not tribal or traditional art; it is simply Indian art that reflects the heritage and legacy of our nation. As the world evolves with new technologies and even AI, it is important to adapt without losing the authenticity of the craft. At the same time, artisans need strong platforms and sustainable income so younger generations remain interested in continuing these traditions. I have been associated with Swadesh for the past few years and have visited its stores in Mumbai and Hyderabad. Spaces like this bring artists from across the country together, and it was especially meaningful to be here on International Women’s Day, presenting works that celebrate women.
— Japani Shyam (Madhya Pradesh), Gond painting