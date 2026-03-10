Voices of India’s living crafts at Swadesh

Guarding a fragile tradition

I never imagined I would end up working with Jaipur Blue Pottery. My intention was simply to be socially involved. While visiting kachchi bastis, I once saw five artisans working in a tiny room, travelling nearly 50 km from their village every day just to practice the craft. When I asked why they didn’t work from their village, they said, ‘Who will give us the work?’ Even though I knew little about the craft then, I told them I would. A year later, artisan Lala Ram took me to his village. The conditions were extremely difficult, but that visit shaped my purpose. It took us over two years to revive the craft. The next challenge was selling it, and our first attempts failed terribly. That pushed me to travel to Mexico, Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Bangkok to understand how crafts could evolve while retaining their originality. Today, wherever people see Blue Pottery, they recognise it as coming from Jaipur. Everything we create right from jewellery and tiles to furniture, everything is handmade. Platforms like Swadesh help ensure such crafts and their heritage continue to survive

— Dr Leela Bordia (Rajasthan), Jaipur Blue Pottery