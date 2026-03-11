66-yr-old Hyderabad man loses Rs 3.5 crore in crypto trading scam

HYDERABAD: A 66-year-old private employee from Kondapur lost Rs 3.54 crore after investing in a fake cryptocurrency trading platform. According to police, the victim was introduced to the platform by a Facebook user who identified herself as Navya.

She discussed investment opportunities and guided him to open an account on a trading platform. After the victim deposited a large amount of money, he attempted to withdraw funds but found that his account had been blocked.

Later, another Facebook user named Rishika Sharma contacted him and proposed investing in another platform. She also invested a small amount to gain his trust. Subsequently, the platform changed its name and began demanding additional payments for fund withdrawals.

Realising that he had been cheated, the victim lodged a complaint with the TGCSB. Police have registered a case.