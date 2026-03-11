A World of Illusions at Paradox Museum

Tell us about Paradox Museum.

We are very happy to be here. This is our second museum in India and we are planning to expand further in the country as well as globally. Paradox is an entertainment brand that started in March 2022, and within four years we managed to establish 14 museums across the world — from Miami and Europe to China and India. Over the next four years, we plan to open another eight to ten museums. And our first museum in India opened in Mumbai about a year and a half ago. The Hyderabad museum is our second location in the country. The experience is designed for people of all ages.



Tell us about the idea and concept behind it.

The entire concept is based on illusions, but it also has a strong educational foundation. We have an in-house research and educational team that develops and designs these concepts. They are the creative minds behind these installations. The idea was to create a unique global destination that combines entertainment and fun with education, drawing heavily from principles of physics and mathematics.

