A World of Illusions at Paradox Museum

Illusions, mind-bending concepts, and picture-perfect installations — the world of visual paradox comes alive at the Paradox Museum at Irrum Manzil. The space is carefully designed to spark curiosity and make visitors question what they see, often leaving them wondering how something seemingly impossible can actually exist. As CE explored what the museum has to offer, we spoke to Nadia Roditi, chief operating officer (COO) of Paradox Museum, who shared insights into the idea behind this unique experience.
Excerpts
Tell us about Paradox Museum.
We are very happy to be here. This is our second museum in India and we are planning to expand further in the country as well as globally. Paradox is an entertainment brand that started in March 2022, and within four years we managed to establish 14 museums across the world — from Miami and Europe to China and India. Over the next four years, we plan to open another eight to ten museums. And our first museum in India opened in Mumbai about a year and a half ago. The Hyderabad museum is our second location in the country. The experience is designed for people of all ages.
Tell us about the idea and concept behind it.
The entire concept is based on illusions, but it also has a strong educational foundation. We have an in-house research and educational team that develops and designs these concepts. They are the creative minds behind these installations. The idea was to create a unique global destination that combines entertainment and fun with education, drawing heavily from principles of physics and mathematics.
How did the museum start and what kind of R&D went into it?
There was a lot of research and testing involved. None of the exhibits were built overnight — there was constant feedback, experimentation, and trial and error. Even today, we continue researching and developing new exhibits. We are always looking at new models and ideas to make the experience better and more engaging.
What were the challenges you faced when starting this concept?
Every new concept comes with its challenges. One of our main goals was to ensure that people visiting the museum genuinely enjoy the experience. Since it is meant to be a destination for visitors of all ages, we had to think carefully about how to make it engaging for everyone. When we first launched in Europe, the response from visitors was very positive, which gave us confidence to expand further.
How do you plan to expand the museum further?
At the moment, we have 14 destinations worldwide. In the coming year, we plan to expand into Dubai, South America, and several other locations.