Does perfume affect the thyroid?

For years, people have dabbed perfume on their neck before stepping out, believing it helps the fragrance last longer. But recently, social media has sparked a new fear — that spraying perfume on the neck could harm the thyroid gland because of its location. So, is there any truth to this claim? Experts say the answer is far less dramatic than the internet suggests.

Dr Srinivas Kandula, senior endocrinologist at CARE Hospitals, Musheerabad, puts the viral theory to rest. “There is no legitimate medical research or science that can back the claim that spraying perfume on the neck will affect the thyroid in the neck due to the location. It is simply a misconception about where the thyroid is. The thyroid gland is deep within the neck and is located below the skin, muscle and connective tissue. Since most topical products do not contain active ingredients in high enough concentrations to make an impact when they are below the dermal layer, it is unlikely that any effects on the thyroid would occur by spraying perfume on the skin of the neck,” Dr Srinivas says.