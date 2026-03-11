Does perfume affect the thyroid?
For years, people have dabbed perfume on their neck before stepping out, believing it helps the fragrance last longer. But recently, social media has sparked a new fear — that spraying perfume on the neck could harm the thyroid gland because of its location. So, is there any truth to this claim? Experts say the answer is far less dramatic than the internet suggests.
Dr Srinivas Kandula, senior endocrinologist at CARE Hospitals, Musheerabad, puts the viral theory to rest. “There is no legitimate medical research or science that can back the claim that spraying perfume on the neck will affect the thyroid in the neck due to the location. It is simply a misconception about where the thyroid is. The thyroid gland is deep within the neck and is located below the skin, muscle and connective tissue. Since most topical products do not contain active ingredients in high enough concentrations to make an impact when they are below the dermal layer, it is unlikely that any effects on the thyroid would occur by spraying perfume on the skin of the neck,” Dr Srinivas says.
He further explains that while the term ‘endocrine disruptors’ often creates alarm, the actual risk from regular perfume use remains unproven. “When people talk about ‘endocrine disruptors’, they’re usually talking about chemicals that interfere with hormone activity in some fashion in laboratory or very high dose experiments; sometimes this is in a Petri dish and sometimes in some animal. Experiments on individual fragrance components have turned up endocrine effects in animals, too,” he says, adding, “Cosmetic products that are government-registered must list individual fragrance ingredients along with their concentration. Scientific studies demonstrating that the normal quantity of fragrance in personal care cosmetics can cause hormonal disruptions in people have not yet been published.”
However, while the thyroid may be safe, the skin on your neck might not always be. Dr Swapna Kunduru, consultant dermatologist at Apollo Hospitals, Financial District, cautions that daily application of perfume directly on the neck can take a toll over time. “Applying perfume daily on the neck and pulse points may seem harmless, but long-term use can affect skin health. Most perfumes contain alcohol and fragrance chemicals that may weaken the skin barrier over time, especially on delicate areas like the neck. Repeated exposure can cause dryness, irritation, sensitivity, or pigmentation in some individuals. While occasional use is generally safe, applying perfume on clothing and moisturising the skin can help reduce potential risks.”
She notes that the neck’s thinner skin makes it more prone to irritation and pigmentation. “The neck has thinner and more delicate skin compared to many other body parts, making it more vulnerable to irritation and allergic reactions. It has fewer oil glands, which reduces its natural protective barrier. Frequent exposure to fragrance chemicals can trigger redness, itching, or even pigmentation, especially when combined with sun exposure. Individuals with sensitive skin may experience faster damage, highlighting the need for cautious perfume application,” she says.
Dr Swapna’s advice is simple: “For individuals with sensitive skin, eczema, or pigmentation concerns, fragrance use requires caution. It is advisable to apply perfume on clothing rather than directly on the skin, and avoid delicate areas like the neck and face. Choose hypoallergenic or formulations whenever possible. Always moisturise well to strengthen the skin barrier and perform a patch test before regular use. Limiting sun exposure after application can further reduce irritation and pigmentation risks.”
In short, while perfume on your neck is unlikely to disturb your thyroid, being mindful of your skin is still important. Myths may trend online, but science and common sense remain the best guides.