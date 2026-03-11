Faiz Mustafa Finds His Voice with AR Rahman’s ‘Zara Zara’

Born into a distinguished musical lineage, Faiz carries forward the legacy of his grandfather, Padma Vibhushan awardee Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan, who mentored icons such as AR Rahman, Sonu Nigam, Hariharan and Shaan. Now, with Zara Zara from the silent film Gandhi Talks, Faiz lends his voice to actors Vijay Sethupathi and Aditi Rao Hydari in a composition by AR Rahman that is steadily winning hearts across platforms. “As it’s a silent film, music becomes the key… a source of peace for everyone in today’s time. People will definitely love it. And when it’s an AR Rahman musical, you know the audience will connect with every aspect,” Faiz begins thoughtfully. For him, approaching Zara Zara was about restraint and emotional honesty. “My approach while dubbing the song was simple — to convey the required amount of feeling. That feeling depends on the situation in the storyline and the lyrics. For me, the soul of the lyrics and the music matter the most. Zara Zara carries a lot of musical emotion. The lyrics have depth and portray human emotions such as hope, love, trust and togetherness. It is beautifully penned by Nirmika Singh,” he says.

Faiz’s association with Rahman dates back to his childhood. At just 12, he performed at Coke Studio, singing Aao Balma alongside his grandfather and the maestro. When he first heard the composition for Zara Zara, he approached it almost like a study. “I heard the entire tune five to six times to understand the scanning of the song. I was super excited, while also controlling my emotions, thinking this could turn out to be my very first romantic song for a Bollywood film,” he shares.