Faiz Mustafa Finds His Voice with AR Rahman’s ‘Zara Zara’

Carrying a legacy as towering as that of late Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan could easily feel daunting. For singer Faiz Mustafa, however, it has become a guiding compass. Rooted in classical training and shaped by the musical wisdom of one of India’s most revered gharanas, Faiz is steadily carving his own space in the industry.
Born into a distinguished musical lineage, Faiz carries forward the legacy of his grandfather, Padma Vibhushan awardee Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan, who mentored icons such as AR Rahman, Sonu Nigam, Hariharan and Shaan. Now, with Zara Zara from the silent film Gandhi Talks, Faiz lends his voice to actors Vijay Sethupathi and Aditi Rao Hydari in a composition by AR Rahman that is steadily winning hearts across platforms. “As it’s a silent film, music becomes the key… a source of peace for everyone in today’s time. People will definitely love it. And when it’s an AR Rahman musical, you know the audience will connect with every aspect,” Faiz begins thoughtfully. For him, approaching Zara Zara was about restraint and emotional honesty. “My approach while dubbing the song was simple — to convey the required amount of feeling. That feeling depends on the situation in the storyline and the lyrics. For me, the soul of the lyrics and the music matter the most. Zara Zara carries a lot of musical emotion. The lyrics have depth and portray human emotions such as hope, love, trust and togetherness. It is beautifully penned by Nirmika Singh,” he says.
Faiz’s association with Rahman dates back to his childhood. At just 12, he performed at Coke Studio, singing Aao Balma alongside his grandfather and the maestro. When he first heard the composition for Zara Zara, he approached it almost like a study. “I heard the entire tune five to six times to understand the scanning of the song. I was super excited, while also controlling my emotions, thinking this could turn out to be my very first romantic song for a Bollywood film,” he shares.
Interestingly, he only discovered midway through recording that his voice would be picturised on Vijay Sethupathi alongside Aditi Rao Hydari. “When I found out that Vijay Sethupathi ji would be acting on my voice, I immediately told myself, ‘Faiz, you need to give your best vocally.’ Being a fan of his work, I felt super excited. He is a master of expressions,” he says.
The recording itself was done remotely. “I recorded the song at KM Studios in Mumbai while Rahman uncle was in Chennai, and we connected over a video call. It’s always a learning experience whenever I work with him, whether during recordings or live shows,” Faiz recalls.
Beyond technique, Rahman’s mentorship has deeply influenced him, “Rahman uncle’s guidance, whether musical or personal, has helped me evolve not just as a singer but also as a human being. Listening to his work, from Roja and Bombay to Rockstar and Highway, and witnessing that musical evolution has helped me immensely.”
At the core of Faiz’s artistry lies the foundation laid by his grandfather. “My grandfather always said that I am a student of music and should remain one till my last breath. The lessons he taught us were to work hard and stay grounded. He also believed that music is a universal language, and different genres are like different chapters of the same subject,” he shares.
From Heropanti 2 to Maidaan and now Gandhi Talks, Faiz’s journey reflects curiosity rather than confinement. “I’m not restricted to any particular genre. I love to explore musically. Ultimately, music excites me the most,” he concludes.