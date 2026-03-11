Inside Aditya Rawal’s acting craft

Getting into that space required a mental shift, he adds, because the character lives without the hesitation most people carry in real life. “The mental preparation was shifting my mindset into somebody unafraid of consequences and only interested in asserting himself and the attention he can get from it. That was a big shift for me because to live and breathe that character, one has to really understand them, and once I made that shift, I could riff and find my space in scenes,” he admits.

Working alongside veteran actor Anil Kapoor in Subedaar was another memorable part of the experience. Aditya says sharing the screen with someone he had admired for years was both exciting and inspiring. “It was great working with him. I was already in awe of his previous work, and my respect increased because of his professionalism and dedication to his craft, which is why he has been a star for 40 years and an absolute inspiration,” he smiles.