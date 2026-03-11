LPG supply disruption fuels eateries’ worries

HYDERABAD: Restaurants across the state are facing the prospect of a commercial LPG shortage after an order by the Union government directing oil marketing companies to prioritise domestic consumers led to several distributors halting or restricting supplies to eateries.

The development has raised concerns across the restaurant industry, which depends heavily on LPG for daily operations. According to the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), the sector includes more than 5 lakh restaurants nationwide, generates an annual turnover of about Rs 5.7 lakh crore and provides direct employment to over 80 lakh people. Hyderabad alone has more than 75,000 restaurants.

Sandeep Balasubramanian, head of the Hyderabad chapter of NRAI, said the impact could be severe because most commercial kitchens are designed around LPG systems.

“About 95 to 96% of restaurants operate entirely on LPG. Commercial kitchens are designed around LPG-based systems, and switching to alternatives cannot happen overnight,” he said.

From Tuesday morning, restaurant owners across the city said vendors began informing them that deliveries would either stop or be restricted. “The moment distributors started informing restaurants that deliveries would be limited, the entire industry realised that a serious supply disruption was under way,” Sandeep said.