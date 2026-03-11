Sleep: The overlooked health pillar

As World Sleep Day on March 13 approaches, doctors are once again drawing attention to something many people tend to ignore in the rush of daily life: sleep. In a fast-paced world driven by work schedules, deadlines and constant screen exposure, experts say healthy sleep is not a luxury but an essential pillar of overall wellbeing of physical, mental and emotional health.

Dr V Nagarjuna Maturu, senior consultant and clinical director, clinical and interventional pulmonology at Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, explains that sleep plays a much bigger role in health than most people realise. “The 3-2-1 sleep rule advises avoiding heavy meals or alcohol three hours before bed, stopping work two hours before bedtime, and avoiding screens one hour before sleep because these steps support digestion, reduce mental stimulation, and prevent melatonin suppression from blue light, while the related 10-3-2-1 rule also recommends avoiding caffeine ten hours before sleep,” he says.