When Dark Patches Signal More Than Pigmentation

Myths or misconceptions about this condition:

Myth: It is caused by poor hygiene and can be ‘scrubbed off’.

Fact: Scrubbing, using harsh soaps, or trying to bleach the skin will not remove the patches and will only cause irritation, potentially making the condition worse.



Myth: It is a skin disease that needs to be treated with creams

Fact: The primary treatment is to address the root cause, which is usually insulin resistance, PCOS, or obesity.



Myth: Acanthosis Nigricans is contagious.

Fact: It is not contagious and cannot be transmitted from one person to another through contact.



Myth: It is just a cosmetic issue.

Fact: In children and adults, it is a marker for a high risk of developing type 2 diabetes.



Myth: It will go away on its own.

Doctor’s clarification: The skin changes are often reversible, but they usually require active management of the underlying condition, such as weight loss, dietary changes, or medication to lower insulin levels.



Myth: It only happens to people with diabetes.

Fact: While it is strongly associated with insulin resistance and diabetes, it can also be caused by hormonal disorders (PCOS, thyroid issues), certain medications (birth control pills, steroids, niacin), or genetic factors.



