Amar Oak’s musical calling

Blending poetry with music requires careful listening, Amar explains, because the rhythm and emotion of the poem guide the melody. Talking about this process, he notes, “The poem says everything itself and everybody knows that the poet understands it best. However, to accompany a particular poem as a musician, one must first be a musician and an artist, which I am. Moreover, I have been performing with Vaibhav for more than five years, and this helps me understand his temperament, how he delivers, and what the poem conveys, so I simply pick the genre and the pulse of the poem and ride its journey.”