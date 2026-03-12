Anurag Kulkarni’s music hits the spotlight

Anurag’s approach to music is also shaped by his training in Hindustani Classical Music under his guru Pt Sri Kakunuri Jangayya. “Classical foundation will definitely help in singing any kind of song. A lot of people ask me whether we really need classical training to sing or to become a professional playback singer. What I feel is that a few people are naturally gifted and can sing by ear, while a few people learn and improve themselves. However, at the end of the day, knowledge gives the ability to shape anything according to the requirement. The classical foundation helped me understand how to learn and also how to unlearn with time. In playback singing, especially, unlearning becomes important. During my classical training, my guru asked me to stay away from film music so that I could focus only on pure classical music. Because of that, I initially gave a classical touch to every melody. Later, I realised that film songs must remain simple and emotional for everyone to relate to, therefore I learned to avoid unnecessary gamakas and focus only on emotion,” Anurag acknowledges.