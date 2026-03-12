From Rasam to Roots: Sandhya Raju Linga’s Culinary Tribute

Her book From My Kitchen to Yours also has a personal story behind it, one that began with cooking for her children. “When my kids were very young they were quite picky, especially when it came to vegetables. Even before that, I had a passion for making rasam because it is the most comforting food,” she says. For Sandhya, rasam represents home in many ways. “When we travel and come back home, we usually crave rasam. Even when we are sick, we want rasam. Every festival also has its own preparation of rasam,” she says.

Over time, her curiosity led her to experiment with different versions of the dish. “I started making different kinds of rasam for my children and they loved it more than the curries I served. Every day I would prepare a new one and I didn’t even realise that I knew nearly 30 to 40 varieties,” she laughs. The idea of documenting these recipes first came from her daughter. “About 10 years ago she told me, ‘You make so many different rasams and never repeat them, why don’t you write a book?’ At that time I had written down some recipes but didn’t take the idea very seriously,” she says.

Life soon became busy with family milestones. “My daughter started her business and later got married, so the book idea was forgotten,” Sandhya recalls. The project resurfaced years later as a birthday surprise. “On my 50th birthday she wanted to gift me the book but it couldn’t happen then. Later, when my son got married, my daughter-in-law saw my passion for food and took the initiative to make it happen,” she shares. Within a few months, the family turned the idea into reality. “Within three months we completed the book. She supported me in every way — we did a photoshoot and she also designed the book. I wrote the recipes and we did the editing together. In the end, we included 40 rasam recipes.”