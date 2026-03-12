Jeh Aerospace: Fuelling the next aerospace wave

Why has the Tier 2 layer remained less visible despite creating most of the manufacturing value?

The aerospace supply chain is highly fragmented. Although Tier 2 suppliers account for nearly 70 percent of the industry’s value, this work is not concentrated in a few companies but spread across hundreds and thousands of smaller shops, largely in the US and Western Europe. This structure has historical roots dating back to World War I and World War II, when many small manufacturers began supplying components for defence aerospace. Over time, much of the knowledge and capabilities developed in defence also fed into commercial aerospace, allowing this ecosystem of suppliers to expand. Even today, many companies supplying commercial aircraft also work on defence platforms. As a result, the supply chain remains widely distributed and difficult to manage or control. While OEMs could theoretically consolidate suppliers, the cost of shifting sources and finding vendors capable of handling larger scopes of work has been a major barrier. This led to the emergence of larger Tier 1 ‘super tier’ suppliers such as Spirit AeroSystems and GKN Aerospace, but beyond them the ecosystem still includes hundreds of smaller suppliers, typically ranging from $10 million to $200 million in scale.