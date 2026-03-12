Silver Stories at Saubhagya

Sharing the inspiration behind the store, Garv adds, “At Saubhagya, we always felt that silver is an extremely pure metal with a rich history. Traditionally, it has been used for things like pooja items, but rarely worn as everyday jewellery. We wanted to change that perception and show that gold is not the only metal for jewellery. Silver has beautiful properties and cultural significance. Even today, when a child is born, we feed them using silver utensils rather than gold. With gold prices constantly rising, it has also become difficult for many people to afford gold jewellery. Our aim was to bring together affordability, purity, heritage and the same finishing and style that you see in gold jewellery, but in silver.”

Talking about the range of designs available, Gunankk explains, “We have a very diverse collection. Saubhagya may be a traditional name, but the brand has a modern soul. It is a blend of traditional and contemporary jewellery. Our temple jewellery is handcrafted by gold karigars so that the finishing matches that of gold jewellery. The buyer gets the grandeur of gold jewellery at a more affordable price.”

Temple jewellery forms a distinctive part of the store’s offerings. Garv elaborates, “Each temple jewellery piece tells a story. For instance, one of our pieces depicts the full wedding procession of Lord Shiva and Parvati. One side shows the baraat arriving, while another piece shows the doli. We also have a Ram Parivaar piece that captures the larger story of Lord Ram’s journey. Every temple piece carries its own narrative.”