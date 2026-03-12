Silver Stories at Saubhagya

Jewellery has always held a special place in a woman’s wardrobe. Whether in gold or silver, the allure of pieces that reflect personal style remains timeless. In recent years, however, silver jewellery has emerged as a sought-after choice. From bold statement pieces to intricately crafted temple jewellery, each design carries its own charm. This evolving appreciation for silver can be seen at Saubhagya Jewellers, which recently opened its doors in Banjara Hills. Owners Garv Agarwal and Gunankk Agarwal speak to CE about the store’s vision and the collection on offer.
Speaking about the brand’s focus, Gunankk says, “We specialise in 92.5 silver jewellery. Our collection ranges from small men’s brooches and earrings to elaborate bridal sets. We aim to have jewellery for every age group and every occasion.”
Sharing the inspiration behind the store, Garv adds, “At Saubhagya, we always felt that silver is an extremely pure metal with a rich history. Traditionally, it has been used for things like pooja items, but rarely worn as everyday jewellery. We wanted to change that perception and show that gold is not the only metal for jewellery. Silver has beautiful properties and cultural significance. Even today, when a child is born, we feed them using silver utensils rather than gold. With gold prices constantly rising, it has also become difficult for many people to afford gold jewellery. Our aim was to bring together affordability, purity, heritage and the same finishing and style that you see in gold jewellery, but in silver.”
Talking about the range of designs available, Gunankk explains, “We have a very diverse collection. Saubhagya may be a traditional name, but the brand has a modern soul. It is a blend of traditional and contemporary jewellery. Our temple jewellery is handcrafted by gold karigars so that the finishing matches that of gold jewellery. The buyer gets the grandeur of gold jewellery at a more affordable price.”
Temple jewellery forms a distinctive part of the store’s offerings. Garv elaborates, “Each temple jewellery piece tells a story. For instance, one of our pieces depicts the full wedding procession of Lord Shiva and Parvati. One side shows the baraat arriving, while another piece shows the doli. We also have a Ram Parivaar piece that captures the larger story of Lord Ram’s journey. Every temple piece carries its own narrative.”
Designing each piece is a collaborative effort. “Both of us have studied jewellery design,” Garv says, adding, “We work closely with our designers and carefully curate themes. While we have designed a few pieces ourselves, it is largely a team effort. We have a team of around 12 to 15 people who help bring these designs to life until the piece is ready for a customer.”
Among their standout creations is a distinctive kasu mala, which Gunankk describes as one of their signature designs. “You may have seen regular kasu malas, but ours is slightly different. The finishing is so intricate that some clients even use it to adorn the idols or framed photos in their homes. Others gift it to their parents or wear it as a single statement piece for parties. Traditionally, kasu malas feature only Goddess Lakshmi. But we felt that there are so many deities and temple motifs that could be incorporated. In our design, each coin carries a different engraving of a deity or temple element, so in a way you are wearing your roots and traditions.”
