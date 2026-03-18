Manav Kaul: I love storytelling in any form

For Manav, Hyderabad had been on his mind for a while. Speaking to CE, he shared, “I know the theatre scene in Hyderabad is very good, and we had been flooded with comments of people asking us to come to the city because we were touring, travelling and performing in different cities. Hyderabad was always in my mind, and I knew I had to come. Then, Quorum said yes and asked us to come and perform here. I loved it and really liked the audience. I could see this was not the theatre where one could do this intense piece, yet the audience was in pin-drop silence, listening without a single phone call or message. Performing this intense piece here was difficult, but because of the audience, I could manage some bits; some moments were very honest, and I enjoyed it.”