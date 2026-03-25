Dairy dilemma: Understanding lactose intolerance

While many people assume dairy must be completely avoided, Dr Haritha points out that some forms are easier on the gut. She explains, “For lactose-intolerant individuals, fermented dairy such as yoghurt, kefir and aged cheeses like cheddar or parmesan are usually better tolerated. These foods contain lower lactose levels as bacteria partially break down the sugar. Their probiotic content also aids digestion, reducing bloating and discomfort, making them comparatively gentler on sensitive digestive systems.”