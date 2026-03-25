Dairy dilemma: Understanding lactose intolerance

Sometimes, consuming dairy products may lead to discomfort, leaving many confused about what their body is trying to communicate. Lactose intolerance, a common yet often misunderstood condition, is increasingly being discussed online, sometimes with more myths than facts. Experts say understanding it correctly is key to managing it without unnecessary fear or restriction.
Addressing one of the most discussed trends, Dr Haritha Shyam, chief dietician at Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, explains the growing interest in probiotic drinks. She notes, “Claims that kefir can reverse lactose intolerance are overstated. Kefir contains beneficial probiotics that help break down lactose, making it easier to digest for some individuals. Regular intake may improve tolerance and reduce bloating or discomfort, but it does not cure the condition. Experts suggest individual responses may vary.”
Adding a medical perspective, Dr Mohammed Saaduddin Azmi, consultant gastroenterologist and therapeutic endoscopist at Renova Century Hospitals, Banjara Hills, clarifies the nature of the condition itself. He says, “Lactose intolerance is not reversible. It is a lifelong condition. However, it can be managed well with dietary precautions and enzyme supplements.”
While many people assume dairy must be completely avoided, Dr Haritha points out that some forms are easier on the gut. She explains, “For lactose-intolerant individuals, fermented dairy such as yoghurt, kefir and aged cheeses like cheddar or parmesan are usually better tolerated. These foods contain lower lactose levels as bacteria partially break down the sugar. Their probiotic content also aids digestion, reducing bloating and discomfort, making them comparatively gentler on sensitive digestive systems.”
On whether fermented foods can actually help over time, Dr Haritha highlights their supportive role. She shares, “Fermented foods such as kefir and curd may gradually improve gut tolerance by enriching beneficial bacteria that help digest lactose more efficiently. Regular consumption may reduce symptoms like bloating and discomfort over time. However, effects vary among individuals, and these foods generally support better tolerance rather than offering a permanent cure.”
Dr Mohammed echoes this, while adding how these foods act within the gut. He explains, “Fermented drinks contain certain bacteria which help in breaking down lactose and help in the digestion of lactose-rich foods like dairy products, milk and cheese. Regular consumption can streamline the gut dysbiosis and provide good relief for symptoms like bloating, diarrhoea, etc.”
Experts also caution against experimenting without guidance. Dr Haritha warns, “Reintroducing dairy without medical or dietetic guidance may trigger abdominal cramps or nausea in lactose-intolerant individuals. Sudden intake of high-lactose foods can worsen digestive discomfort and disrupt gut balance. Experts advise gradual reintroduction in small quantities, monitoring tolerance carefully, and seeking professional advice to avoid unnecessary distress and nutritional imbalance.”
For those avoiding milk, nutrition remains a concern. Dr Haritha reassures, “Vegetarians avoiding milk due to lactose intolerance can meet calcium and protein needs through curd, paneer made from lactose-free milk, fortified plant-based beverages, almonds, sesame seeds, ragi, tofu, lentils and leafy greens. Balanced diets with diverse plant proteins help maintain bone strength and muscle health without relying on regular dairy intake.”
Dr Mohammed also highlights an important distinction often overlooked. He explains, “Lactose intolerance is because of enzyme deficiency, and presents typically with gastrointestinal symptoms only. Milk allergy typically presents with systemic features of allergy, like rashes, elevated Immunoglobulin E (IgE) levels and diarrhoea. Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) is more of a situational and stress-related disorder with clear triggers sometimes and a temporal correlation with the triggering factors. It is usually modifiable once the trigger is removed.”
Managing lactose intolerance, therefore, is less about eliminating foods and more about understanding one’s limits and making informed choices.