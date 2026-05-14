Bhagyashree: Having the opportunity to play Rajmata Jijabai was huge

From Maine Pyar Kiya, Thalaivii, and Telugu films like Omkaram and Yuvaratna Rana, actress Bhagyashree has remained a familiar face across generations of cinema lovers. Now, with Raja Shivaji running in the theatres, the actor steps into one of the most culturally significant roles of her career. In a candid chat with CE, the actress discusses her character Rajmata Jijabai, her royal family background, and how being the Princess of Sangli helped her prep for the role more effectively.
For Bhagyashree, saying yes to the film was never a difficult decision because the story carried immense historical and emotional weight. She says, “Rajmata Jijabai was basically the woman who changed the course of Indian history. She was not only Chhatrapati’s first guru, but also the one who mooted the whole idea of what freedom, nyaay, and equality is. For a woman to do that, there are very few women in Indian history who have set benchmarks and are remembered through so many ages. Having the opportunity to play a character like this was huge. There was no way I could let it pass. It is such a poignant and revered character, respected across generations and relevant even today.”
Preparing for the role demanded emotional depth as well as historical understanding. Bhagyashree explains, “Fortunately, I’m also a Maharashtrian, so I know the background and the history. Luckily, I also come from the royal lineage of the Patwardhan dynasty. The way one is supposed to carry oneself and behave came to me pretty naturally. Having said that, you still need to reconnect with that era and understand how different the world was back then. Today we live very differently, and mindsets have changed. To play the part authentically, a lot of research goes into it through history, textbooks, and whatever you can find. Director Riteish Deshmukh also helped a lot with anecdotes shown in the film, which brought forth the character and what she stands for.”
Even amid the seriousness of a historical drama, the sets had their lighter moments. Bhagyashree recalls bonding with Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza. “We sat down and spoke a lot about our love stories and how we first met our partners,” she says with a laugh. She also fondly remembers the presence of children on set. “I call Ritesh’s son my little Mowgli,” she adds with a smile.
Bhagyashree further opens up about how growing up in a royal Sangli family influenced her understanding of dignity, and leadership. “It is an aura that comes naturally, and for us, we do not have to enact it. Even today, when I go back to my hometown, people older than me come up to pay their respects. It comes from knowing the family background, the sacrifices made for the public, and how the rajas once governed, protected, and looked after their people, making sure they were cared for and given justice,” Bhagyashree reflects.
Having witnessed Indian cinema evolve over decades, she reflects, “A lot of realism has come in, and a lot of characters that are very relatable in today’s times are being written about. A lot of stories come from folk backgrounds because our country has a rich culture of sahitya. There are folk stories and brilliant writers from Gujarat, Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and many other cities, but people outside these states may not know them. Today’s films and web shows make these stories reach a wider audience, which makes this space very interesting. I’m glad to be part of it.”
For Bhagyashree, choosing a role has never been about screen time. “I truly believe that story is the king. It is not the screen time that matters, but what the character’s arc is and how it defines the story. If removing the character affects the narrative, then that role matters. Even a 10 to 15-minute role becomes interesting when it changes the graph of the story and helps its progression,” she expresses.
At a stage where she feels open to experimentation, Bhagyashree concludes saying that she wants to explore every possible genre. Alongside Raja Shivaji, she has also completed a small role in a children’s film, something she describes as ‘cute’ and completely different from the historical drama.