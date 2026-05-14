Bhagyashree: Having the opportunity to play Rajmata Jijabai was huge

For Bhagyashree, saying yes to the film was never a difficult decision because the story carried immense historical and emotional weight. She says, “Rajmata Jijabai was basically the woman who changed the course of Indian history. She was not only Chhatrapati’s first guru, but also the one who mooted the whole idea of what freedom, nyaay, and equality is. For a woman to do that, there are very few women in Indian history who have set benchmarks and are remembered through so many ages. Having the opportunity to play a character like this was huge. There was no way I could let it pass. It is such a poignant and revered character, respected across generations and relevant even today.”