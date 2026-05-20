Staying Cool Starts Within: The Role of Diet, Water, and Skin Care in Heat Defense

At the same time, skincare often gets neglected, especially sunscreen reapplication. Dr Kranthi points out, “The most important skincare step people often skip during summer is sunscreen reapplication. While many apply it once in the morning. Experts emphasise that its effectiveness diminishes after 2 to 3 hours, especially when you are sweating or outdoors.” He continues, “For Indian weather, apply a broad-spectrum SPF 50+ sunscreen 15-30 minutes before stepping out and reapply every two to three hours, especially if sweating, swimming, or in high humidity. SPF 50 provides essential, stronger protection against the high UV index typical in India, preventing premature ageing and tanning.”