Beyond headaches: Could stress be causing your jaw pain?

With these symptoms that are so easily confused with other problems, many people look in the wrong place first. “TMD can be difficult to identify because its symptoms overlap with migraines, tension-type headaches, ear disorders and neck muscle problems. Patients often see a neurologist or an ENT specialist before anyone examines the jaw. However, clicking without pain or restricted movement does not necessarily indicate a disorder requiring treatment. Persistent pain, reduced mouth opening, jaw locking or difficulty eating should prompt a dental consultation, preferably with a dentist experienced in TMD and orofacial pain,” highlights Dr Hemanth, adding that sleep bruxism, characterised by involuntary teeth grinding or jaw clenching during sleep, can contribute to tooth wear, fractures, sensitivity and morning jaw fatigue.