Beyond headaches: Could stress be causing your jaw pain?

Stress can leave its mark in ways we do not always recognise. A restless night, a nagging headache or feeling unusually irritable are familiar signs, but what if the stress is showing up in your jaw? Waking up with a stiff jaw, experiencing soreness around the ears or finding it uncomfortable to chew could be more than just an occasional discomfort. These symptoms may be linked to temporomandibular disorders (TMD), a group of conditions affecting the jaw joint and the muscles that help us chew.
With International Stress Awareness Week (November 2-6) drawing attention to the impact of prolonged stress on health, experts say the connection between mental strain and jaw pain is worth paying attention to. Stress can cause people to clench their jaws or grind their teeth without even realising it. Over time, this repeated pressure can strain the TMJ, which connects the lower jaw to the skull.
“Stress does not always manifest as anxiety, irritability or sleeplessness. Sometimes, its effects can be felt in the jaw,” says Dr Hemanth Kumar W, HOD, department of dentistry, Renova Century Hospitals, Banjara Hills.
The process is often silent. Dr Srinivas Gadipelly, senior consultant maxillofacial surgeon, Apollo Hospitals DRDO, further explains, “Stress can increase muscle tension and contribute to jaw clenching, often without a person realising it.”
Over time, the muscles around the jaw can become tired and painful, and a joint that is already sensitive takes repeated strain. “Stress also disturbs sleep and makes the body more alert to pain, so symptoms feel stronger. That can trap people in a loop. This can create a cycle in which stress, muscle tension, disturbed sleep and pain reinforce one another,” says Dr Srinivas, adding, “However, stress is only one contributing factor; dental problems, jaw injuries, arthritis and other conditions can also cause TMD. Persistent TMD is usually multifactorial, however, it should not be attributed to psychological stress alone.”
Early signs include tenderness around the jaw, pain near the ears, stiffness in the morning, headaches around the temples, and discomfort while chewing or yawning. Some people hear clicking or popping, and find that their mouth will not open comfortably, or feel the jaw catch or lock.
With these symptoms that are so easily confused with other problems, many people look in the wrong place first. “TMD can be difficult to identify because its symptoms overlap with migraines, tension-type headaches, ear disorders and neck muscle problems. Patients often see a neurologist or an ENT specialist before anyone examines the jaw. However, clicking without pain or restricted movement does not necessarily indicate a disorder requiring treatment. Persistent pain, reduced mouth opening, jaw locking or difficulty eating should prompt a dental consultation, preferably with a dentist experienced in TMD and orofacial pain,” highlights Dr Hemanth, adding that sleep bruxism, characterised by involuntary teeth grinding or jaw clenching during sleep, can contribute to tooth wear, fractures, sensitivity and morning jaw fatigue.
Meanwhile, Dr Srinivas points out, “Not everyone who grinds their teeth develops TMD, but persistent or forceful habits can increase the risk of symptoms, particularly when combined with stress or poor sleep. A dentist may recommend a properly fitted oral appliance in selected cases, particularly when tooth damage from grinding is a concern. Physiotherapy and pain-relief medication may also be considered after professional assessment. Irreversible dental procedures or surgery are generally not first-line treatments for uncomplicated TMD.”
The doctors’ message is the same: listen to your body. “Jaw pain, recurring headaches and unexplained facial discomfort should not automatically be dismissed as everyday stress,” concludes Dr Hemanth.
One caution applies to everyone. Sudden severe jaw pain with chest discomfort, breathlessness or sweating needs emergency medical attention, as it may point to a heart problem rather than TMD.
This week, it may be worth pausing to check whether your teeth are touching or your jaw is tight. Letting it soften could be a small first step.