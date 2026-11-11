Diabetes: Prevention begins before blood sugar rises

Prevention within reach

Lifestyle modifications remain among the most effective ways to prevent or delay type 2 diabetes. “Genetics plays an important role, but lifestyle influences whether this inherited susceptibility progresses into diabetes,” Dr Ravi Sankar points out. Studies suggest that losing 5 to 7 per cent of body weight, alongside regular exercise and a balanced diet, can significantly reduce risk among people who are overweight. Dr Deepak adds that even small, sustained changes can make a difference.

Dr Ravi Sankar recommends brisk walking or other moderate exercise, while Dr Deepak advises prioritising balanced, home-cooked meals with more vegetables, pulses and protein, and fewer refined carbohydrates and sugary drinks. Breaking up long periods of sitting with short walks can also help. “Consistency is more important than perfection,” Dr Deepak says.

Misconceptions about diabetes can also hinder prevention. Many believe it is caused only by excessive sugar consumption or affects only people who are overweight. Dr Deepak clarifies, “Portion control, balanced nutrition and regular exercise matter more than eliminating a single food.” Dr Ravi Sankar adds, “Prevention requires comprehensive lifestyle management.”