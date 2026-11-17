Explaining how the event came together, Abhinav says, “We are trying to connect with like-minded people who share our interests. There are people who have made short films and those interested in the performing arts. Since Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi has been such a big hit and has continued to enjoy popularity over the last eight years, we thought this would be a great opportunity, especially on the eve of the sequel’s release and with it being Children’s Day, to meet people who are so passionate about the film.”

Speaking about the performances and the talent on display, Abhinav adds, “The number of people who came forward to showcase their talent was amazing. There was one guy who was a mentalist, and he completely stunned all of us. He was incredible. I am happy that they have a platform to showcase their abilities. We need more such communities to bring out talent.”