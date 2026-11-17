Imagine spending an entire day with your favourite stars, chatting, laughing and sharing memorable moments with them. While this may seem like a dream for many fans, Communitie ENE Day turned it into reality. With ENE Repeat, the much-awaited sequel to Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi, generating considerable excitement, the film’s team has been reaching out to fans and audiences who have grown fond of its cast. The event was one such special occasion that brought fans closer to the film’s actors, director and writer.
The day was not just about meeting and greeting their favourite stars but also celebrating the talent of fans who registered to perform on stage. From stand-up comedy, singing and dancing to beatboxing and playing musical instruments, the event had a variety of performances. The ENE Repeat team, comprising Vishwak Sen, Srinath Maganti, Abhinav Gomatam, Venkatesh Kakumanu, Anisha Ambrose, Shivathmika Rajashekar, Jeevan Naidu and the film’s director and creative force Tharun Bhascker, cheered on the performers and joined the audience in sharing the laughter and excitement.
The event also featured screenings of short films shortlisted for the ENE short film competition, which received an enthusiastic response from the audience. As we spent the day soaking in the celebrations, we also caught up with Abhinav Gomatam and Venkatesh Kakumanu to talk about the event and what made it special. “Communitie is a student organisation. It is about finding your own tribe, and the people behind it are organising this event for us on Children’s Day. It is officially ENE Day,” says Venkatesh.
Explaining how the event came together, Abhinav says, “We are trying to connect with like-minded people who share our interests. There are people who have made short films and those interested in the performing arts. Since Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi has been such a big hit and has continued to enjoy popularity over the last eight years, we thought this would be a great opportunity, especially on the eve of the sequel’s release and with it being Children’s Day, to meet people who are so passionate about the film.”
Speaking about the performances and the talent on display, Abhinav adds, “The number of people who came forward to showcase their talent was amazing. There was one guy who was a mentalist, and he completely stunned all of us. He was incredible. I am happy that they have a platform to showcase their abilities. We need more such communities to bring out talent.”
Venkatesh echoes the sentiment, saying, “It is good to see people doing what they love without being afraid of the audience or worrying about what others might think. They are simply coming forward and performing, which is very inspiring to see. The opera singer was particularly impressive for me. Her talent was amazing.” Adding to the lively atmosphere were stalls selling movie posters, keychains, food and other merchandise. Overall, Communitie ENE Day was a celebration of cinema, creativity and community, giving fans an opportunity to interact with the stars they admire while showcasing their own talents.