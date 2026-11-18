Heritage is often associated with what has been left behind — ancient structures, forgotten art forms and traditions preserved in history books. But what if heritage is as much about the people practising it today as it is about the past? This is the thought that drives Annapurna Madipadiga, founder of EkChitra Art Gallery, whose vision comes alive through the second edition of Living Temple, a month-long celebration of India’s artistic and cultural heritage. Living Temple II brings together over 100 artworks by more than 30 artists and practitioners, exploring the connections between traditional art forms and contemporary creative expression. The exhibition, on view at EkChitra Art Gallery in Hitec City until November 29, celebrates not just India’s rich cultural legacy but also the artists and artisans who continue to keep its traditions alive.
For Annapurna Madipadiga, the idea took nearly two years to shape before its first edition came to life. “Living Temple is a bridge between contemporary thought processes rooted in our culture and traditional art forms. When a sculpture starts moving, it becomes a dance form. Similarly, when a dance form freezes, it becomes a sculpture. They are not two different things; they are the same expression replicated through different mediums,” she begins.
The problem, Annapurna believes, lies in the way these art forms are presented and perceived. Dance is confined to theatre spaces, paintings and sculptures to galleries, while architecture and archaeology are explored elsewhere. “Living Temple is not merely about bringing things from different places and displaying them together. The artists who are practising these traditions and taking them to the next generation are my living temples. It is not about a lifeless structure; it is about the people who keep these stories and practises alive,” she explains.
The need to recognise these practitioners, she says, becomes more urgent when one considers how many traditional art forms have gradually disappeared. Citing the example of the Kakatiya art form, Annapurna wonders how many people today even know who continues to practise it. The same concern applies to traditional styles such as Hoysala art, whose survival depends on artists willing to carry the knowledge forward.
Among its highlights is a 32-foot-long scroll by 67-year-old Tamil Nadu-based artist KG Narendrababu, whose continuous drawings caught Annapurna’s attention.
“It is his recent work, and I feel it comes from a divine energy. Otherwise, it is difficult to imagine someone practising and creating something of that scale and continuity,” she says.
Even a city like Hyderabad, she points out, is often reduced to familiar cultural associations such as biryani and pearls, while its wider historical influences, from the Kakatiya period to the Qutb Shahi and colonial eras, receive far less attention.
With her upcoming initiative, Baoli Art Sangam, Annapurna hopes to continue bringing India’s diverse cultural narratives together.