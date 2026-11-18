Heritage is often associated with what has been left behind — ancient structures, forgotten art forms and traditions preserved in history books. But what if heritage is as much about the people practising it today as it is about the past? This is the thought that drives Annapurna Madipadiga, founder of EkChitra Art Gallery, whose vision comes alive through the second edition of Living Temple, a month-long celebration of India’s artistic and cultural heritage. Living Temple II brings together over 100 artworks by more than 30 artists and practitioners, exploring the connections between traditional art forms and contemporary creative expression. The exhibition, on view at EkChitra Art Gallery in Hitec City until November 29, celebrates not just India’s rich cultural legacy but also the artists and artisans who continue to keep its traditions alive.