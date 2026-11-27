HYDERABAD: A 61-year-old retired software employee lost Rs 2.28 crore after falling victim to a fake online trading platform, Cyberabad cyber crime police said.

The incident came to light after the victim’s son lodged a complaint, stating that his father had recently met with an accident and was unable to communicate.

According to the complaint, the victim was added to two WhatsApp groups in September 2026. Members of the groups allegedly impersonated officials of two reputed trading platforms and persuaded him to open Direct Market Access (DMA) accounts, claiming these would allow him to invest in stocks.

Believing them, the victim transferred nearly Rs 2 crore in multiple transactions to bank accounts specified by the fraudsters.

After his father’s accident, the son took up the matter and contacted the purported officials to withdraw the funds. They allegedly told him that the money could be released only after payment of commission and taxes.

To make their claims appear genuine, the fraudsters showed him documents purportedly issued by SEBI and other papers. Believing these to be authentic, the son transferred Rs 22,92,094 towards the claimed commission and taxes in four transactions between November 10 and 13.

He later realised that his father had been cheated and approached the cyber crime police. A case has been registered and further investigation is under way.