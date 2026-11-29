HYDERABAD: Three young girls died after being thrown into a water sump by their mother at Thommidirekula village in Keshampet mandal of Rangareddy district on Saturday. The 22-year-old woman survived an alleged suicide attempt and was rescued by neighbours.

According to Keshampet Station House Officer B Srinivas, Sri Harsha (22) married Chennaiah (29), a DJ operator, in 2023. The couple have three daughters — Priya (2) and 11-month-old twins Princy and Preethi.

Police said the couple had frequently quarrelled over the past few days, over Chennaiah’s extramarital relationship. Another argument reportedly took place between them two days before the incident.

On Saturday, around 11.48 am, Sri Harsha threw her three daughters into a water sump at their residence before attempting suicide by drowning herself, police said. All three children died. The mother survived as the sump was not deep enough for her to drown.

Hearing her cries, neighbours rushed to the house and rescued her. Keshampet police registered a case and further investigation is on.

Suicide PREVENTION helpline

Tele MANAS counsellors at: 14416 (OR) 1800-89-14416