Man arrested for assault on TGSRTC staffers

HYDERABAD: Tolichowki police arrested a man, identified as Zeeshan, on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting a TGSRTC bus driver and conductor after his car scraped the bus near Galaxy bus stop in Tolichowki.

According to the driver, Md Azam, who has been working with RTC for 16 years, a car allegedly scraped the right side of the bus while it was travelling from Gowlidoddi to Koti. The car driver then stopped the bus by positioning his vehicle in front of it and allegedly abused Azam.

The driver allegedly boarded the bus and assaulted Azam, hitting him on the head with a ring and causing bleeding injuries. When conductor P Laxmaiah intervened, Zeeshan allegedly pushed him away and damaged the Ticket Issuing Machine (TIM).

He also allegedly misbehaved with female passengers before leaving the scene and threatened the bus staff.

Based on Azam’s complaint, police registered a case under Sections 121(2), 126(2), 352, 351(2), 324(4) and 79 of the BNS and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. Further investigation is under way.

Airport bus fares cut by up to 40%

Hyderabad: TGSRTC has cut fares on Pushpak AC buses to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport by up to 40%, with revised fares effective October 7. Fares on Miyapur-airport and Lingampally-airport routes have been reduced to Rs 150-Rs 250, while the JBS-airport fare has been cut from Rs 350 to Rs 200. The airport-JBS fare is now `300. Fares from Monda Market to JBS, JBS to Mehdipatnam and JBS to Aramghar have been fixed at Rs 100.