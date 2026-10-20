Hyderabad: HYDRAA joins water fight

HYDERABAD: With summer water stress looming, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) will deploy the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) to inspect construction sites and curb the overuse of potable water and groundwater. The move comes as the state government makes the use of treated wastewater for construction and landscaping mandatory from November 1.

Marketed as Green Tanker water, treated wastewater will be supplied for non-drinking purposes, with the water board targeting 100 million litres a day (MLD) to save an equivalent volume of groundwater. The government plans to enforce these measures until the El Niño period ends, amid concerns over its possible impact on rainfall, HMWSSB managing director K Ashok Reddy told TNIE.

The board has urged public institutions, households, commercial establishments and real estate developers to reduce their daily potable water and groundwater consumption by at least 20% by switching to treated wastewater. Such a reduction across consumption points could save an estimated 110–120 MGD.

Institutions such as the Botanical Garden in Gachibowli and Lok Bhavan already use treated wastewater through dedicated pipelines for landscaping and gardening.