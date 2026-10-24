TNIE Devi Awards: Celebrating courage, conviction

HYDERABAD: From breaking barriers to building new possibilities, the 41st edition of The New Indian Express Devi Awards celebrated women whose courage and conviction are changing society.

Held at ITC Kakatiya in Hyderabad on Friday, the awards recognised 10 women for their contributions across fields ranging from sports and healthcare to heritage conservation, education, cinema and the arts.

Since its inception in December 2014, the awards have honoured more than 480 women across 40 ceremonies in 10 states.

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, the chief guest, congratulated TNIE on the initiative and said women’s empowerment required equality, freedom, security and dignity.

Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of TNIE, and Lakshmi Menon, CEO of TNIE, welcomed the gathering and joined in felicitating the awardees. The Governor acknowledged Chawla, an old acquaintance from his time in Parliament, and praised the organisation for continuing to recognise women’s contributions to society.

“In Indian culture, a woman is considered to be the goddess of knowledge, the goddess of strength and the goddess of power,” he said. He added that respect for women must extend beyond symbolism and translate into equal opportunities in everyday life.

“True respect for women will only happen when there is equality, freedom, security and dignity,” Shukla said. “Women’s empowerment is not only for social justice, but also for the development of the country.”