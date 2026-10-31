Passion poured into every glass

A well-crafted cocktail, the right company and a welcoming atmosphere can make for an unforgettable experience. At Visk, Taj Deccan, Hyderabad, the art of mixing spirits with distinctive ingredients has been an integral part of the bar’s identity. This time, the bar welcomed Princess (PJ) Johnson from Washington, DC, who took over the counter to showcase some of her signature cocktails. CE caught up with the bartender to talk about her journey, her creations and her passion for the craft.
Speaking about herself and her work, Johnson says, “I am from Washington, DC, and I work at a bar called Allegory. I am here to make you all drink tasty drinks! I started bartending when I was 21, and it is the only thing I have ever done professionally. I have been in the industry for 12 years. I have participated in competitions and done a lot of things that benefit bartenders.”
On whether she always wanted to become a bartender, she explains, “It is something I fell into. I did not finish school and ended up working in restaurants. That is how I discovered how much I love the hospitality world and what it means to make drinks, offer good service and bring high energy to an experience. That is how I stuck with it.”
Her early experiences behind the bar also shaped her approach to mixology. “The first bar I worked at was pretty serious, and we had a menu based on classic cocktails. One of the most memorable drinks I made was a Swizzle, specifically a Bahama Swizzle. It was made with pineapple, high-proof rum and purple ice,” she recalls.
Talking about the cocktails she presented at Visk, Johnson says, “We are serving cocktails from the menu at our bar back home, which has been recognised as North America’s best cocktail menu.”
Among the highlights is The Dream Team, a refreshing, herbal cocktail featuring tomato water. Trinity is an iced gin and tonic, while Latabo is a creation inspired by her first visit to South Africa. “It was a really big hit. It is an old fashioned-style cocktail with lovely toasted pumpkin seeds,” she adds.
Her visit to India has been an exciting first. “This is my first time in India. I was in Delhi first, and now I am here. I have tried some local food, including biryani, garlic naan and chicken kebabs. It was delicious,” she says.
When asked to pick a favourite from the cocktails on the menu, Johnson is quick to point out that each creation holds a special place in her heart. “I created them all, so I love all of them. I wouldn’t put anything on the menu that I don’t want you to drink.”
Sharing her impressions of India’s bar scene, particularly the presence of women behind the counter, she says, “I got to visit two bars, and it was really awesome. One of them had two women bartenders, and the other bar was really cool. So, I would say it was good.”
For Johnson, bartending goes beyond mixing spirits and creating innovative combinations. It is about the people, the atmosphere and the experience. “Bartending means having a good time. It means being the party host, a friend and a comforter, and making sure people can relax and have a good time,” she concludes.