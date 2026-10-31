Passion poured into every glass

A well-crafted cocktail, the right company and a welcoming atmosphere can make for an unforgettable experience. At Visk, Taj Deccan, Hyderabad, the art of mixing spirits with distinctive ingredients has been an integral part of the bar’s identity. This time, the bar welcomed Princess (PJ) Johnson from Washington, DC, who took over the counter to showcase some of her signature cocktails. CE caught up with the bartender to talk about her journey, her creations and her passion for the craft.