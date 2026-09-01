Mechanic held in Thukkuguda nurse rape and murder case

HYDERABAD: A day after a 21-year-old nurse was found dead in her room, Pahadishareef police arrested a 34-year-old bike mechanic in connection with her alleged rape and murder. The accused, Md Sanaullah, a native of Begusarai district in Bihar, was working and staying at a bike mechanic shop at Thukkuguda in Rangareddy district.

At a press meet on Monday, Shamshabad DCP B Rajesh said the victim had come to Hyderabad around seven months ago with a friend and was working at a private hospital. The two were staying in the hospital quarters.

On August 29, the victim’s friend informed her aunt that the woman had not come out of her room since morning and was not responding to repeated knocks. The friend entered through a window and found her lying dead with bleeding injuries on her face. The victim’s aunt later lodged a complaint with Pahadishareef police, who registered a case under relevant sections of the BNS and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Police said technical evidence and other information led to Sanaullah’s arrest on Sunday evening.

According to police, Sanaullah entered the woman’s room through a window around 12.30 am on August 29. When she woke up and raised an alarm, he allegedly restrained and strangulated her after a struggle. Police said the woman bit his finger and scratched his throat and chest during the struggle.

The accused allegedly slammed her head against the floor, causing an injury to the back of her head, and throttled her until she became unconscious. He then allegedly sexually assaulted her and left the room after closing the window.