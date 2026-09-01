Mechanic held in Thukkuguda nurse rape and murder case

HYDERABAD: A day after a 21-year-old nurse was found dead in her room, Pahadishareef police arrested a 34-year-old bike mechanic in connection with her alleged rape and murder. The accused, Md Sanaullah, a native of Begusarai district in Bihar, was working and staying at a bike mechanic shop at Thukkuguda in Rangareddy district.
At a press meet on Monday, Shamshabad DCP B Rajesh said the victim had come to Hyderabad around seven months ago with a friend and was working at a private hospital. The two were staying in the hospital quarters.
On August 29, the victim’s friend informed her aunt that the woman had not come out of her room since morning and was not responding to repeated knocks. The friend entered through a window and found her lying dead with bleeding injuries on her face. The victim’s aunt later lodged a complaint with Pahadishareef police, who registered a case under relevant sections of the BNS and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Police said technical evidence and other information led to Sanaullah’s arrest on Sunday evening.
According to police, Sanaullah entered the woman’s room through a window around 12.30 am on August 29. When she woke up and raised an alarm, he allegedly restrained and strangulated her after a struggle. Police said the woman bit his finger and scratched his throat and chest during the struggle.
The accused allegedly slammed her head against the floor, causing an injury to the back of her head, and throttled her until she became unconscious. He then allegedly sexually assaulted her and left the room after closing the window.
Police said the investigation revealed that Sanaullah had allegedly been stalking the victim for about a month after noticing her through a window at the rear of the mechanic shop. He allegedly developed an intention to sexually assault her and monitored her movements.
Sanaullah came to Hyderabad in 2023 and initially worked at a mechanic shop in Uppal, where he learnt motorcycle repair. About two months ago, he moved to Thukkuguda and began working at another shop owned by the same employer.
Police seized a mobile phone and the clothes worn by the accused. Further investigation is under way.
AUTO DRIVER GETS 20 YEARS FOR SEXUALLY ASSAULTING MINOR
Hyderabad: A fast track special court on Monday sentenced a 26-year-old auto driver to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for the repeated sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl on the pretext of marriage. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict, Syed Mukaram, a resident of Errakunta, and directed that Rs 1 lakh be paid as compensation to the victim. According to Pahadishareef police, the girl’s mother lodged a complaint in 2023 stating that her 16-year-old daughter had gone missing on December 16.
During the investigation, police traced the girl and recorded her statement. The girl told police that she had become acquainted with Mukaram, who took her to his residence and repeatedly sexually assaulted her on the promise of marrying her. Based on the investigation, police filed the case under Sections 376(2)(n) and 366 of the IPC and Sections 5(l) and 6 of the POCSO Act. The court subsequently convicted Mukaram and pronounced the sentence on Monday.