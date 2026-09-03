Multi-pronged investigation on weapon steal case in Secunderabad's military area

HYDERABAD: Several suspects have been questioned in connection with the theft of 12 sophisticated weapons and hundreds of rounds of ammunition from the Madras Regiment armoury in the military area of Bolarum, Secunderabad. Army personnel, military intelligence and Malkajgiri police are probing the case.

Malkajgiri police, however, declined to comment. Malkajgiri DCP Ch Sridhar said, “As it is a national security issue, we cannot comment on this.”

According to sources, Army officials have ordered a court of inquiry and questioned guard-duty personnel who were on duty when the weapons went missing. Military intelligence officials are also investigating. Sources said CCTV footage from the regiment was being examined to identify the culprit.

The 12 weapons and hundreds of rounds of ammunition were reportedly found missing from the armoury after defence personnel conducted a check. They searched the surrounding areas before lodging a complaint with Bolarum police, who registered a case under Sections 331(4) and 305 of the BNS.

Police teams and senior Army officials have visited the site and conducted inquiries.