Army blocks nine roads in Secunderabad Cantonment

HYDERABAD: The closure of nearly nine public roads in the Secunderabad Cantonment for the past week has disrupted the daily commute of residents in the north-eastern parts of the twin cities, with travel time on several routes increasing four-fold, the Federation of North Eastern Colonies of Secunderabad (FNECS) said on Tuesday.

The federation urged the Local Military Authorities (LMA) to reopen the nine roads, saying the closures affected over 10 lakh residents. The restrictions reportedly followed the August 30-31 theft of arms and ammunition from the Madras Regiment premises. FNECS alleged that the LMA had not explained the closures or their duration.

“While we understand the security concerns, closing important roads without proper public notification or providing alternative routes is causing immense hardship,” said Manoj Kumar, a resident of Secunderabad Cantonment.