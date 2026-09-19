Why I don’t trust doctors in Hyderabad

Here’s my evidence, collected the hard way.

2009: First year of college, short on attendance. Seventy five percent required, I had sixty. The fix was a medical certificate, which no real hospital gives you because it’s illegal, so my friends found a man with an MBBS degree operating out of a room under a staircase, next to a pan shop. I never once saw a patient there. Never saw a stethoscope. Just a steady stream of students collecting certificates for a hundred rupees. I asked him if that covered his rent. He said no, his real income was the pan shop downstairs, which he also owned. He became a doctor because his father forced him. I respect this man for having the self-awareness to never once treat an actual patient.