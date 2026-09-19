Hyderabad

Why I don’t trust doctors in Hyderabad

Year 2003. The movie Tagore, starring Chiranjeevi, had a scene where doctors treat a dead body like it’s alive just to loot some poor family. My young brain was impressionable, Boss’s acting was unquestionable, and by the end of it my brain had filed every doctor under terrible.
Why I don’t trust doctors in Hyderabad
Sandesh
Updated on
2 min read

The next year Sarkar Dada MBBS came out and I made a mental note. Not all doctors.

In Hyderabad, healthcare runs on two extremes. Either the hospital wants you to sell your left kidney to fix your right kidney, or you get a miracle like Dr Emmanuel, who has been charging ten rupees a consultation for over a decade.

Here’s my evidence, collected the hard way.

2009: First year of college, short on attendance. Seventy five percent required, I had sixty. The fix was a medical certificate, which no real hospital gives you because it’s illegal, so my friends found a man with an MBBS degree operating out of a room under a staircase, next to a pan shop. I never once saw a patient there. Never saw a stethoscope. Just a steady stream of students collecting certificates for a hundred rupees. I asked him if that covered his rent. He said no, his real income was the pan shop downstairs, which he also owned. He became a doctor because his father forced him. I respect this man for having the self-awareness to never once treat an actual patient.

2012: My first job out of college was at a hospital that happened to be owned by Chiranjeevi’s in-laws. My brain, which cannot tell fiction from reality, decided this hospital must run on Tagore values. On a smoke break, one of the doctors told me you don’t always need an X-ray, we just prescribe it for the money. I said nothing. I believed that one day Boss would find out and beat him up so badly that no X-ray could detect where and what is broken. Still waiting for that day.

2018: My mother has a family doctor. He diagnoses correctly, prescribes correctly, then tells you to get admitted, for absolutely everything. Fever, get admitted. Cold, get admitted. I went to collect my mother’s reports once and he said the reports would take time, until then, get admitted. I found out later he’d bought an OYO room and turned it into a nursing home. Which explains everything now.

2023: I’ve broken bones three or four times, so I know the drill. Cast, a few weeks off, friends signing it in bad handwriting. This time I landed at the in-laws’ hospital again, figuring the Boss connection would keep things honest. They X-rayed my hand and said it needed surgery. I was in pain, so I agreed. Later I showed the reports to a different doctor, who said plaster would have done the job. Now I have titanium in my hand because someone needed a new modular kitchen.

The real reason I don’t trust the big hospitals is the ads. That kind of advertising budget needs an ROI. Coca-Cola spends on ads and we buy a drink we never needed. A hospital spends on ads and we buy healthcare we never needed.

Sandesh

@msgfromsandesh

(This comedian is here to tell funny stories about Hyderabad)

(The writer’s views are his own)

hyderabad
Tagore
Doctors
Sarkar Dada MBBS

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