Recurring exam lapses eroding youth's faith in system, says Sachin Pilot

JAIPUR: Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday lamented recurring problems with competitive exams, saying technical failures, paper leaks and marking discrepancies are hurting the young and undermining their faith in the system.

Speaking to reporters at Barmer Railway Station, Pilot referred to the disruption during the NEET-PG examination at a Jaipur centre on Sunday when a server outage prevented students from taking the test, and another similar issue on Monday.

"The country needs a system where we can encourage the talent of our youth. The system that has developed for conducting examinations is in a very difficult situation.

"Whether it is problems in conducting examinations, paper leaks or discrepancies in marking, young people suffer. We will have to work in this direction," the AICC general secretary said.

Later, Pilot went to Veerendra Dham and interacted with students staying there. He ate breakfast with them and spoke to them about their studies and goals, according to a statement.

Pilot encouraged the students to study with dedication and play a positive role in the development of society and the country.

He also praised the educational and social initiatives undertaken by Veerendra Dham for young people from the region.

Veerendra Dham was established by former Congress leader Hemaram Choudhary in memory of his son, late Veerendra Choudhary. The centre provides accommodation, study facilities and guidance to students from rural and remote areas.

Choudhary, a former minister, the party's Madhya Pradesh in-charge Harish Choudhary and Barmer MP Ummedaram Beniwal were present during the interaction.

(With inputs from PTI)