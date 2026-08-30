NEET-PG retest on September 5 after power failure in Jaipur centres; NBEMS orders probe

NEW DELHI: Even as the highly anticipated NEET-PG examination was conducted smoothly across most of India on Sunday, 2,445 medical graduates at two centres in Jaipur could not complete the test due to power supply and technical disruptions, prompting authorities to reschedule it for September 5.

Candidates alleged that the examination started late at the two iON Digital Zone iDZ Sitapura centres in Jaipur and that computer systems repeatedly shut down after the test began. They said the disruptions occurred multiple times, affecting the conduct of the examination.

Some candidates also complained that a few questions appeared on their computers before the systems shut down completely.

Amid the confusion, candidates staged a protest outside the centres. As hundreds of aggrieved candidates joined the protest, police and the administration reached the spot to maintain law and order.

Social media posts from Jaipur also claimed that the NEET-PG question paper had been leaked. However, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), which conducts the examination, rejected the claim, saying it was “misleading.”

“There has been no question paper leak in the NEET-PG examination,” PIB Fact Check posted on X.

Expressing regret over the disruption at the two Jaipur centres, NBEMS announced that it had constituted a three-member committee to investigate the internal power supply failure.

According to NBEMS sources, the examination could not be completed at the affected centres due to internal power supply issues.

The announcement came after NBEMS said the examination for 2,445 affected candidates at the two Sitapura centres would be conducted afresh on September 5 at 3 pm in Jaipur.

NBEMS also expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to the affected candidates and said “the re-examination is being conducted to ensure that they receive a fair and equitable opportunity.”