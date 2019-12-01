Home Cities Kochi

‘I want to beat him till my anger and sadness goes away’

I am a survivor of child sex abuse. The memories haunt me every night.

Published: 01st December 2019 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2019 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

I am a survivor of child sex abuse. The memories haunt me every night. And they get stronger when I read about incidents involving other children. I always looked up to Girish (name changed), my abuser, as my elder brother. He was my neighbour and he knew me since I was a baby. Girish used to take me for walks, feed and play with me. He was 13 and I was six. That day, as usual, we were all playing – me, my brother, Girish and my cousin Dinesh. Girish asked me to come and play indoors.

There was a cot close to the door. I sat next to him. After a while, Girish started to unbutton my shirt. I refused but he forced me and said, “It’s a game.” I did as I was told. He then removed my skirt and my panties. I stood naked in front of him. Girish removed his shirt and told me to lie on top of him. I refused, but he forced me. 

At first, the warmth of his skin did something to my body. I can’t explain what I felt, but when I think about it now my hands start shivering. His hands went all over my body and I couldn’t resist him – he was way stronger than me.

After some time Girish dressed me up and told me not to discuss it with anyone. If I did, Girish warned, he would harm my brother. He did it for a few more times. One day, out of the blue, my aunt told my mother that there were many complaints about Girish in school and that he behaved indecently towards girls. Mummy stopped me from going over to their house. A few years later, they shifted to a new home in a different locality.

When I think about it now, I want to beat him till my anger, pain and sadness go away. But I cannot because Girish is married to a nice girl who trusts him a lot. I do respect his family. My silence isn’t out of fear of society – it’s only out of the love his family has given me.  
(Memories of a survivor as told to Shevlin Sebastian)

Teach children the names of their private parts. Explain to them very clearly that nobody is allowed to touch their private parts without their consent. It should only be done to keep them clean and healthy. The child should also be told that he or she is not allowed to touch anybody else’s private parts. If somebody is trying to touch them inappropriately, if it is possible to shout, “No”, then do that. If it is possible to run away, do that. If neither of these is possible, when they can get away, they should tell an adult immediately and keep telling until that person believes them and decides to take action. 

Dr Janaki Sankaran, Psychiatrist

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
child sex abuse
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)
Congress and JD(S) were good together because they have similar ideologies: Former Karnataka Dy CM
Road at Selaiyur in Tambaram flooded after heavy rain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry
Gallery
TNIE takes a look at the performance of the government and schemes it has rolled out.
YSRCP government turns six months: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements
Warner is the first player since India's Karun Nair made 303 not out in 2016 against England to reach the magical mark and he joins an elite club, including Azhar Ali who is captaining Pakistan in the current series. (Photos | AFP)
David Warner smashes 335 against Pakistan: Meet all Australians to score Test triple hundreds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp