Sarwate to visit high-rises and nearby homes on Dec 4

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Amidst the escalating concerns of residents staying near Alfa Serene, one of the four high-rises in Maradu that were ordered to be demolished by the Supreme Court, S B Sarwate, the Indore-based controlled implosion expert and the official consultant of the state government to oversee the demolition, has once again reiterated his stance that there would be very little impact on nearby buildings during the implosion.

“As we are using the latest technology, the effects will be very less on nearby structures during the controlled implosion. Besides, after five years of every construction, the structure will automatically develop minor cracks due to various reasons. There is nothing to connect them with the demolition process at the moment,” said Sarwate.

The demolition expert, who made it to the Limca Book of Records for conducting the most number of controlled implosions in India in 2003, told TNIE that he would inspect the area from December 4.

“I will visit all the flats and nearby houses and critically examine the demolition process. As I haven’t personally inspected these cracks, I cannot make a detailed response about it over the phone,” he said.