Avoid discrimination against physically challenged: HC tells KSRTC

KOCHI: Directing the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) to allow a change in category for a driver due to his physical disability, the High Court has observed that the law intends to avoid any discrimination between the abled and disabled.Justice A Muhammed Mustaque issued the order on a petition filed by K K Muhammed, a grade-II driver at Kalpetta.

He had approached the High Court challenging KSRTC managing director’s order that declined his request for category change.Muhammed had availed leave for foreign employment, but sustained severe injuries in an accident in Abu Dhabi. He rejoined duty on January 18, 2018. Since he could not drive, he requested for a category change.The court observed that KSRTC’s order was legally unsustainable.