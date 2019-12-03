Bar council members meet HC Chief Justice

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Members of the Bar Council of Kerala met the High Court Chief Justice on Monday in a bid to amicably settle the issue between magistrate and lawyers at the Thiruvananthapuram district court in Vanchiyoor.Four other senior judges of the High Court and bar council representatives attended the meeting. On Tuesday, the council members will visit the Thiruvananthapuram Bar Association.

On December 4, a meeting of representatives of the state’s bar associations and advocates associations will be held in Kochi. The council members will then meet Chief Justice on December 5 to apprise him of the progress in the issue.

On November 27, a section of lawyers had protested against a woman magistrate for cancelling the bail of a KSRTC driver. The magistrate and lawyers had then filed complaints against each other in Thiruvananthapuram. Later, the Judicial Officers’ Association had, in a letter, sought the High Court’s intervention in the matter.