Home Cities Kochi

Graced with presence

Poorna Hariharan has been in love with dance ever since she was four. She speaks about her undying love for bharatanatyam

Published: 03rd December 2019 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2019 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Poorna Hariharan’s love for Bharatanatyam started when she was just four years old. “My mother is a dance enthusiast. She motivated me to learn Bharatanatyam and started taking me to dance lessons when I was quite young. I learnt my basics from Nadanabhushanam Vinayachandran sir based in Thiruvananthapuram,” she says. Having performed solo for an hour-and-a-half at ‘Nruthyollasa’ in Vyloppilli Samskrithi Bhavan on Sunday, the 26-year-old talks about how time hasn’t affected her love for dance. 

Recalling her School Kalolsavam memories, she says, “At least during two terms of the academic year, I would be off for practice sessions. I had the luxury of attending a single term. My teachers and friends were extremely supportive,” says the alumna of Holy Angels’ Convent Higher Secondary School in the city.

An electronics and communication graduate from Government Engineering College, Barton Hill, Poorna says that the three years she spent training in Bengaluru nurtured her love for dance even more. “Every city is unique in its own way, but Bengaluru gave me more opportunities to perform. 

Compared to Thiruvananthapuram, I had a lot more like-minded people to talk to about Bharatanatyam,” adds Poorna, who is employed as a business analyst in the garden city. The performer adds that dance classes help relax and manage the stress of a busy job. “I had dropped regular practice for a few years. But after leaving to Bengaluru, I have realised it is important for my mind that I keep performing,” she adds. 

The artist earned her MFA in bharatanatyam from Kalai Kaveri College of Fine Arts, Tiruchirappalli. “Bharatanatyam is a vast art form and there is really no limit for how much one can learn. I’m currently training under P Praveen Kumar, who is helping me learn the art better,”she says. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actress and Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini (File Photo | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: Rapists should be kept in jail permanently, says BJP MP Hema Malini
DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal sits on hunger strike
Gallery
On 2 December 2019, 24-year old sub-Lieutenant Shivangi became the first woman pilot of the Indian Navy. (Photo | PTI)
Meet Shivangi, the Bihar girl who created history by becoming Navy's first woman pilot
At 89, Malayalam cinema is looking young. Nine decades after ‘Vigathakumaran’, the first silent movie, Malayalam cinema appears to be on an extended upgrade that has brought in diversity in themes and treatment, shaped a new film sensibility and seen a ne
Mollywood @ 89: A closer look at the history and achievements of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp