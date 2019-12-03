Home Cities Kochi

Kochi International Book Fest sees 10,000 visitors daily

The 23rd Kochi International Book Festival (KIBF), which began on November 29 at Ernakulathappan Ground, is receiving over 10,000 visitors daily.

Published: 03rd December 2019 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2019 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

The diverse collection of books and authors is drawing a huge crowd to the International Book Fest at Ernakulathappan Ground in Kochi  Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The 23rd Kochi International Book Festival (KIBF), which began on November 29 at Ernakulathappan Ground, is receiving over 10,000 visitors daily. The 10-day annual event is being organised by Antharashtra Pusthakotsava Samithi. Discussions on various topics are the highlight of the festival which mainly focuses on the book trade.

On Monday, the Leela Menon Media Awards were distributed at the fest. The chief guest for the day was K Vaidyanathan, Chief Editor of Dinamani. He presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to senior journalist P  Balakrishnan.  A seminar by  Indian Council of Philosophical Research was also held at the fest.  

According to organisers, the festival which will conclude on December 8 has 210 stalls featuring more than 300 publishers. “Over 100 books will be released. Two hundred authors will also participate at the fest,” said the organisers.

A two-day Children’s Literature Festival will be held on the sidelines of the KIBF on December 6-7. Thirteen authors from outside Kerala will participate. The aim of the fest, according to the organisers, is to attract students to reading. 

A meeting of short story writers on December 5, presentation of Leela Menon award and Balamani Amma award on December 2 and a discussion on the topic ‘Ancient Indian and modern philosophy book’ which will see participation by teachers from 15 colleges are the other highlights of the KIBF.

 The festival will also offer opportunities for publishers and writers to debate and interact with each other. A meeting of malayalam writers has been planned on December 4 while a ‘Meet the Publisher’ has been arranged by the National Library Kolkata on December 5. A seminar on the modern theatre of Kerala and the 100th birth anniversary of Gupthan Nair will be held on December 5 and 6, respectively, as part of the fest.

Kochi Literature Festival 
The Kochi Literature Festival 2019 will also be held as part of the KIBF from December 4 to 8. This will be the largest non-commercial literature festival in the country and will present an array of national and international literary stars along with emerging writers, said organisers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kochi International Book Festival
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actress and Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini (File Photo | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: Rapists should be kept in jail permanently, says BJP MP Hema Malini
DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal sits on hunger strike
Gallery
On 2 December 2019, 24-year old sub-Lieutenant Shivangi became the first woman pilot of the Indian Navy. (Photo | PTI)
Meet Shivangi, the Bihar girl who created history by becoming Navy's first woman pilot
At 89, Malayalam cinema is looking young. Nine decades after ‘Vigathakumaran’, the first silent movie, Malayalam cinema appears to be on an extended upgrade that has brought in diversity in themes and treatment, shaped a new film sensibility and seen a ne
Mollywood @ 89: A closer look at the history and achievements of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp